Selena Gomez Becomes The Most-Followed Woman On Instagram…And Deletes Social Media

Selena Gomez just beat Kylie Jenner for number of followers on Instagram. Per CNN Entertainment,

Gomez had previously been the most-followed woman on Instagram, but left the social media platform for a period of time only to return stronger than before.

Selena’s sitting pretty at 381 million followers making her the most-followed woman on Instagram. The most-followed man is Cristiano Ronaldo, the Portuguese soccer player, with 552 million followers.

Selena doesn’t even run her own account though. She removed the app from her phone and has her team post for her. She feels it’s toxic and explained to Vanity Fair recently,

People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, Whatever. But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety…I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Ironically, on Thursday, she popped on a quick TikTok Live she’s ditching social media again for a bit. She was dealing with body-shamers and other drama so she’s saying deuces again: “I’m going to be taking a second from social media, because this is a little silly,” “I’m 30 and am too old for this. But I love you so much and I’ll see you guys sooner than later. I’m just gonna take a break from everything.”