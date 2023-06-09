Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Selena Gomez Flirts With Soccer Guys

June 9, 2023 6:16AM AKDT
Selena Gomez reminded fans that she’s single in a new TikTok video.

She took in a soccer match where she can be seen sitting on the sideline as she yells at the players.

@selenagomezThe struggle man lol♬ original sound – Selena Gomez

 “I’m single. I’m just a little high maintenance, but I’ll love you soooooo much!” She captioned the video, “The struggle, lol.” The hilarious video comes as rumors swirled this year of her romancing The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart and Zayn Malik.

 

