Selena Gomez Is Getting Two New Food Network Shows

May 17, 2023 7:42AM AKDT
Selena Gomez has come a long way in her journey to cook and it’s paying off. After four seasons of “Selena + Chef” on HBO Max, she’s moving onto Food Network! The big leagues!

According to Deadline, there will be two new shows to come,

The first will be a “celebration-focused series just in time for the holidays,” which will launch later in 2023.

The second will debut in 2024 and will have her meeting up with some of the best chefs in the country in a quest to cook their most popular dishes when she visits their kitchens.

 

