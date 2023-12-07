Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Selena Gomez Is TikTok’s Most Popular Artist This Year

December 7, 2023 8:21AM AKST
Selena Gomez has been winning the TikTok game for years, and this year, the platform gave her the official title of “most popular artist.”

 

@selenagomezWell thats rude tik tok♬ Holding out for a Hero (from “Footloose”) – Bonnie Tyler

She’s got nearly 60 million followers, which also made her the second-most popular artist worldwide. Other musicians making the top 10 include Ice Spice, Natalie Jane, Lizzo, Ariana Grande and more.

