Senator Joe Manchin Says He’s Not Running For President In 2024

February 16, 2024 8:59AM AKST
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated Amtrak train station in Charleston, W.Va. on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023 (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)

NEW YORK (AP) — West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has said he is not running for president, according to his spokesman Jon Kott.

Manchin announced his decision in a speech Friday at West Virginia University.

The centrist Democrat who often bucked his party’s leadership had been considering a run for the presidency and had said he thought it would be clear by March if there was a path for a third-party candidate this year.

Manchin is not running for reelection in 2024.

His Senate seat in a heavily Republican state is expected to be a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP.

