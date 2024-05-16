Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Senators Urge $32 Billion In Emergency Spending On AI After Finishing Yearlong Review

May 16, 2024 2:23AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of four senators led by Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is recommending that Congress spend at least $32 billion over the next three years to develop artificial intelligence and put safeguards around it.

The group writes in a report released Wednesday the U.S. needs to “harness the opportunities and address the risks” of the quickly developing technology.

The senators say they sometimes disagreed on the best paths forward but they eventually found consensus on policy recommendations included in the 33-page report because they felt the stakes were so high.

You May Also Like

1

Kenya Grace Spouts of on Coachella
2

Lakers Fire Coach Darvin Ham After Just 2 Seasons
3

Democratic US Rep. Henry Cuellar Of Texas And His Wife Are Indicted Over Ties To Azerbaijan
4

Google, Justice Department Make Final Arguments About Whether Search Engine Is A Monopoly
5

George Clooney To Make His Broadway Debut