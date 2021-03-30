      Weather Alert

Sentencing set in Alaska cruise ship beating death case

Mar 30, 2021 @ 2:00pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Sentencing has been set for June for a Utah man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the beating death of his wife during a 2017 family cruise to Alaska. Kenneth Manzanares signed a plea agreement in the case in January 2020. Sentencing initially was set for last May but was pushed back and this week was scheduled to be held on June 3 and 4. The plea agreement states Manzanares, his wife, Kristy, and family members were on a cruise to Alaska when on July 25, 2017, the couple began arguing about Kenneth Manzanares’ behavior and Kristy Manzanares said she wanted a divorce.

