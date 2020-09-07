      Weather Alert

Settlement reached on holding people in mental health crisis

Sep 7, 2020 @ 10:03am

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska has reached a settlement with an advocacy group in a dispute over involuntary commitments of people suffering mental health crises before they receive treatment from health care professionals. KTUU-TV reported the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services and the Disability Law Center reached a settlement after a series of lawsuits. The Disability Law Center maintained that a lack of timely evaluations while holding people in jails or emergency units is unconstitutional. The center sought to end the practice of holding mental health patients while they awaited services through the state-run Alaska Psychiatric Institute.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Colin Kaepernick has more support now, still long way to go
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Minneapolis bans police chokeholds in wake of Floyd’s death
California governor ends police training in ‘sleeper hold’