Severe Overcrowding, Lack Of Exits and Mud Contributed To Deadly Stampede In India

A man weeps while hugging the father-in-law of his 37-year-old sister Ruby, victim of a stampede, outside Hathras district hospital, Uttar Pradesh, India, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. Thousands of people at a religious gathering rushed to leave a makeshift tent, setting off a stampede Tuesday that killed more than hundred people and injured scores. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

HATHRAS, India (AP) — Authorities say severe overcrowding and a lack of exits contributed to a stampede at a religious festival in northern India that left at least 121 people dead as the faithful surged toward the preacher to touch him and chaos ensued.

A local official said five of those died on Wednesday morning.

Another 28 people were still being treated in a hospital.

Deadly stampedes are relatively common at Indian religious festivals.

Large crowds gather at them, often in small areas with shoddy infrastructure and few safety measures.

Some quarter of a million people turned up for the event Tuesday that was permitted to accommodate 80,000.