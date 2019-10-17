Seward Highway snowplow plan raises lawmaker concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – Kenai Peninsula legislators are expressing concern about a state plan to reduce snow plow service on the Seward Highway.
KTUU-television reports the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public has announced it won’t plow a significant stretch of the road from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
The department also will cut the number of snowplows available for daytime plowing.
Republican state Sen. Pete Micciche of Soldotna says heavy overnight snowfall can create serious safety issues.
He and two other lawmakers in a letter to the department say heavy snowfall could delay essential freight.
Department of Transportation spokeswoman Shannon McCarthy says the department has no choice after losing $750,000 in motor fuel tax funding.
She says the highway may have to be closed at times to maintain public safety.
