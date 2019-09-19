      Weather Alert

Seward police investigate man’s death as homicide

Sep 19, 2019 @ 12:38pm

KENAI, Alaska (AP) – The death of a 21-year-old man in Seward last month is being investigated as a homicide.

The body of Preston Atwood was found Aug. 30.

Kenai radio station KSRM reports the Seward Police Department announced on Thursday that is it investigating the case as a homicide.

Atwood was reported missing Aug. 25. He had been seen at around 6 p.m. that night at Fourth of July Beach.

Seward Police Chief Tom Clemons in a prepared statement said more information will be release when appropriate.

You May Also Like
Pizza, Pop, & Plants Mix 103.1 Contest
Mix Trivia Night @ McGinley's Wed. @ 6:30pm AKST
McGinley's/Mix Trivia Question of the Week
5 in 5 at 8:05 Trivia for Ca$h
Traffic Cams
Add an event to the Mix!