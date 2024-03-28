Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Shakira Plays Surprise Time Square Concert

March 28, 2024 8:05AM AKDT
Over 40,000 fans were treated to a surprise concert in New York City’s Times Square to celebrate Shakira’s new album. She put on a show  Tuesday at the TSX Stage, drawing the largest crowd ever seen in the area, even surpassing New Year’s Eve celebrations.

She sang tracks from her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, as well as her signature hit, “Hips Don’t Lie.” Dancers joined her on stage, and she even showcased her guitar skills. It’s her first release in seven years.

