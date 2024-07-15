Shannen Doherty Dies At 53 After Cancer Battle

Shannen Doherty lost her battle with cancer at the age of 53. She had been an open book about her diagnosis and journey through treatment since 2015. Her publicist confirmed with a statement: “The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace.”

Her acting career started with her role as Jennie Wilder on “Little House and the Prairie”, and led to her prominent role in 1989’s “Heathers”. She was best known as Brenda Walsh from “90210” and her role as Prue Halliwell in the series “Charmed”.

Shannen Doherty had the heart of a lion. My head bows to this warrior on her journey home. Her intense will to live places in her in the hall of legends. Forever our sister. https://t.co/j7PZjBknGi — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) July 14, 2024

She was brutally honest about coming to terms with her mortality on her podcast, “Let’s Be Clear”, where she laid out what she wanted for her funeral…including who she DIDN’T want there.

Famous friends shared condolences online:

Tributes are continuing to pour in for Shannen Doherty after her death at 53, including from her “Beverly Hills, 90210” castmates. Brian Austin Green shared, “You were a big part of my understanding of love.” Read more : https://t.co/Db1XzyvQah pic.twitter.com/6s4DFvrT4R — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 14, 2024