Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Shiloh Jolie Legally Drops Pitt From Her Last Name

August 20, 2024 7:07AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the 18-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is now legally known as Shiloh Jolie.  Her sisters Zahara and Vivienne have also recently stopped using Pitt’s name.

After nearly a decade together, Pitt and Jolie have been at odds since Angelina filed for divorce in September 2016. Although they were declared legally single in April 2019, they have yet to settle their divorce, including a permanent custody arrangement for their minor children.

 

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

An industrial Alaska community near the Arctic Ocean hits an unusually hot 89 degrees this week
2

Colin Jost Done As Commentator At Olympics Due To Injuries And Infections
3

Pawn Shop Starts GoFundMe For 90-Year-Old Vet Selling Jewelry For Rent
4

Police Arrest Five People In Connection With Matthew Perry’s Death
5

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Interview’s His Wife’s Love Interest