Shooting At California Biker Bar Kills Three

August 24, 2023 9:03AM AKDT
This aerial photo shows Cook's Corner, the scene of a mass shooting, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Trabuco Canyon, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (AP) — A witness to a shooting at a popular biker bar in Southern California says some people stood in disbelief and others ran when a sudden flurry of gunshots broke out.

Authorities say three people were killed and five others wounded in Wednesday night’s shooting at Cook’s Corner in rural Orange County.

The gunman is believed to have been a retired law enforcement officer and was also killed by deputies.

One witness tells Los Angeles television station NBC4 that “it was like a madhouse” and that she believes the shooter was the husband of a friend who was in the bar with her.

