Sia Talks About Her “Amazing Face Lift”

Sia famously has hidden her face behind wigs for years, mostly to keep from getting too recognizable and creating “a little bubble” for herself. But she proudly showed off what she called her “amazing face lift” while presenting an award to the doctor who performed it. She was at the Daytime Beauty Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she presented Outstanding Achievement In Medicine to plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei. She said, “I’m a pop star that normally hides my face and doesn’t lie about s—. I got an amazing face lift from Dr. Talei,” “He is incredible. And he is doing so much good work — and not just for the pop stars of the world.”

She continued, “I was showing someone in the back my before-and-afters right before I came on. People go, ‘You look nice.’ I’m like, ‘Dr. Ben Talei facelift’ for anything you could ever want. I love him, I can’t say enough good about him.”

MORE HERE