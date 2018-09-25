Siberian experiment abandons plans to export Alaska bison

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (AP) – A Siberian bio-engineering experiment has abandoned plans to export 12 Alaska bison because of difficulty finding a company capable of making the journey.

The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner reports the animals from Stevens Village Bison Farm near Delta Junction spent the spring and summer seasons in quarantine, costing the Pleistocene Park $1,500 a week.

The Pleistocene Park is an attempt to test a hypothesis that restoring the Arctic to the more than 10,000-year-old mammoth steppe ecosystem can slow the acceleration of global warming. Restoring the mammoth steppe landscape involves importing lots of large mammals to a 6.3-square-mile (16.3-square-kilometer) enclosure.

Park logistics man Luke Griswold-Tergis worked to persuade air cargo companies in Russia, Alaska and Canada to consider flying the bison. Each potential company ended up backing out because of issues including visas and mechanical problems.

