Sick staff fueled outbreak in Seattle-area care centers

SEATTLE (AP) — Federal officials say staff members who worked while sick at multiple long-term care facilities contributed to the spread of COVID-19 among vulnerable elderly in the Seattle area. Thirty-five deaths have been linked to Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington. A report Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides the most detailed account to date of the outbreak investigation and its findings. Nursing homes in the area are vulnerable because staff have been working with symptoms, working in more than one facility, and sometimes haven’t followed recommendations about controlling infection.