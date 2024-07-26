Simone Biles To Show Off New Move In Paris
Simone Biles will be showing us something new in Paris, submitting an original skill for the uneven bars.
The move is described as a ‘clear hip circle forward with 1.5 turns to handstand’. It carries a difficulty value of ‘E’, worth 0.5 points.
If she successfully completes the move in Paris, it will become the sixth gymnastics skill named after Biles. (WOW)
Simone Biles will enter the Olympics as a 37-time Olympic and world championship medalist.