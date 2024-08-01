Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Simone Biles Wins Second Olympic All-Around Gymnastics Title

August 1, 2024 11:25AM AKDT
Share
Credit: MGN

PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles edged Rebeca Andrade of Brazil during a tense all-around gymnastics final Thursday to become a two-time Olympic champion.

Biles’ total of 59.131 was just ahead of Andrade at 57.932.

That’s one of the closest calls Biles has ever endured at a major international event.

Still, the meet ended just like all the ones Biles has started and finished over the last 11 years: with hugs and gold on the way.

American Sunisa Lee, the defending Olympic all-around champion, earned the bronze.

You May Also Like

1

Lisa Kudrow Gives Fun Backstory To The “Friends” Opener In The Fountain
2

Shocking: Hello Kitty Is NOT A Cat
3

MIX 103.1 Presents Natasha Bedingfield LIVE!
4

Will Lady Gaga Perform At The Olympic Opening Ceremony?
5

Lady Gaga AND Celine Dion Set to Perform at Paris Olympics