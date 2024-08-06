Simone Biles Wraps Up Her Olympic Experience In Front Of Star-Studded Crowd

Team USA added eight more medals yesterday, and is still tied with China in golds with 21 each. Simone Biles wrapped up her 2024 Olympics . . . and maybe her career . . . with a silver medal in women’s floor. An A LOT of star power was in the crowd cheering her on!

Buzzfeed.com counted 39 superstars who showed up to watch our women dominate, including: Nicole Kidman, Natalie Portman, Serena Williams, Tom Cruise, Stephen Curry, Lady Gaga, Tom Brady, Nick Jonas, and, of course, Snoop and Martha. Speaking of Tom Brady, his reaction to Simon Biles’ floor routine tells you everything you need to know about her talent. I believe we call it “Game recognizing game.”

One GOAT admiring another GOAT. Tom Brady was in AWE of Simone Biles’ floor routine. #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/SDqcPjRYKO — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 6, 2024

Other medalists from Team USA’s track and field, 3×3 basketball and skeet were honored on the Today show including Taylor Knibb, Valerie Allman, Rhyne Howard, Vincent Hancock and more.