Sing To Feel Happier!

Nov 20, 2020 @ 3:37pm

To feel happier, reduce your stress, AND live longer – crank up the music and sing! Because singing can relieve pain, reduce stress and help you relax. For example:

Singing produces feel-good brain chemicals, like oxytocin, which reduce stress and anxiety. Oxytocin also decreases feelings of depression and loneliness, which makes us feel more connected with the world.

Researchers also found singing boosts heart health. Because singing requires controlled breathing, where you’re forced to exhale while you sing, and inhale during pauses. That breath work during singing also works major muscle groups in the upper body, and helps improve lung and cardiovascular health. In fact, singing provides the same relaxation effect as yoga breathing.

Another reason singing’s good for your health? A joint Harvard and Yale study found singing reduces levels of the stress hormone cortisol, improves immunity, and boosts life expectancy.

