Sisters Save Two Kids From Drowning In Icy Water

Jasmine, 15, and her 17-year-old sister Jacora were watching TikTok videos when they happened to look out the window of their 3rd story Des Moines, Iowa home. They saw two kids drowning in an icy pond.

So they ran out and waded in the water up to their shoulders and grabbed the kids. One was caught under the ice and only had one finger above the surface. That’s what Jacora grabbed and got them out. They learned they have quick reactions and to trust their instincts!