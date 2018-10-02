SITKA, Alaska (AP) – An Alaska businessman is suing a Sitka Assembly member, seeking repayment of more than $135,000 in loans and vendor payments related to his marijuana business.

The Daily Sitka Sentinel reports Connor Nelson filed a lawsuit earlier this year, claiming assembly member Aaron Bean has refused to make consistent payments on the debt associated with Bean’s company Green Leaf, which is located in buildings owned by Nelson.

Bean claims in court filings Nelson breached their contract. He claims his company had agreed to make cash payments to Nelson for the buildings and to transfer 10 percent of Green Leaf capital stock to Nelson.

Nelson claims Bean has not fulfilled his obligations.

Bean is running for Sitka mayor. Nelson is married to Valorie Nelson, who is running for an assembly seat.

—

Information from: Daily Sitka (Alaska) Sentinel, http://www.sitkasentinel.com/

The post Sitka Assembly member sued over marijuana business dispute appeared first on Newstalk 750 – 103.7 KFQD.