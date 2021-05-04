      Weather Alert

Skier dies after crevasse fall in Alaska national park

May 4, 2021 @ 1:00pm

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska (AP) — Officials say a skier from Colorado has died after falling into a crevasse on a glacier in Alaska’s Denali National Park and Preserve. The park reports that mountaineering rangers on Monday received a report from a satellite communication device that a skier had fallen into a crevasse. One of the rangers who responded to the call was lowered into the crevasse and confirmed the skier had died in the fall. The park identified the skier as 28-year-old Mason Stansfield, age 28, of Ouray, Colorado. The park says Stansfield’s partner was not injured and that Stansfield’s remains were recovered.

 

You May Also Like
Common Kings at the Alaska State Fair!
Video: Latino man pinned by California cops before he dies
Wandering cops shuffle departments, abusing citizens
Prosecutor says man killed by deputies hit them with car
Tiësto From DJ To Dad