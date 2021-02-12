Skier injured in Alaska bear mauling released from hospital
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska skier who was injured by a bear when his group accidently disturbed the animal’s den has been released from a Juneau hospital. The Anchorage Daily News reported 40-year-old Bart Pieciul was released Tuesday after suffering injuries during a backcountry ski trip near Haines last Saturday. Pieciul and ski partners Graham Kraft and Jeff Moskowitz were on a mountainside when they unknowingly disturbed the bear’s den at an elevation of about 1,600 feet. Pieciul suffered a broken arm and puncture wounds and played dead until the bear left. He was taken to Juneau by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.