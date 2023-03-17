Sleep Interrupters And How To Fix Them

Stress, caffeine and alcohol are known to make it difficult to get a good night’s sleep, but there may be other factors you haven’t considered.

Your pets might actually contribute to restless sleep in a few ways. Of pet owners who sleep with the dogs or cats, 20% admitted they are woken up by sounds or movements from their pets. Taking the collar off or investing in an automatic feeder might help disruptions. Pet dander and other allergens could also be to blame, and an air purifier could fix that.

Temperature in the room is another factor. We sleep better in cooler, dark and quiet conditions…but there’s no magic temperature. If you wake up sweaty or with frozen feet, adjust the thermostat or what you wear to bed.