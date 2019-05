MIX 103.1 welcomes Slightly Stoopid to the Alaska State Fair!

The Ocean Beach, California-based band, Slightly Stoopid, is known for their eclectic, genre-mashing sound. Now in their second decade of making music, the group continues to create energizing, multifaceted music that has been described as “a spiritual bath of positive party energy.”

alaskastatefair.org

2019 AT&T Concert Series

Thursday, August 29th @ 7p.m.

ConocoPhillips Borealis Theatre

Keep it locked to MIX 103.1 for your shot to win tickets!