Small earthquake hits Alaska’s Prince William Sound region

VALDEZ, Alaska (AP) – The Alaska Earthquake Center reports that a small earthquake has hit the Prince William Sound region of Alaska.

The Fairbanks-based center says a magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck at 11:48 a.m. Sunday about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Valdez, which has about 3,900 residents. The center adds that residents of Valdez felt it.

The earthquake had a depth of 11 miles (18 kilometers.)

The center says that at 10:31 p.m. Saturday, a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit the Andreanof Islands region of Alaska, which is about 11,200 miles west of Anchorage. This earthquake had a depth of about 8 miles (13 kilometers).

At 7:39 p.m. Saturday, a magnitude 2.9 earthquake hit a spot 4 miles (7 k9ilometers) southwest of Sterling, a town of about 5,600 people. The center says the earthquake had a depth of about 22 miles (35 kilometers) and was felt in Sterling.

