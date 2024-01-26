Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Social Media Bands Together To Take Down Inappropriate Taylor Swift Deep Fake Pics

January 26, 2024 6:52AM AKST
Share
Source: YouTube

AI-generated naked pictures of Taylor Swift made their way to X and were seen 27 million times before the platform, along with Meta’s Facebook and Instagram and Reddit, joined forces to take them down.

If you saw “Protect Taylor Swift” trending yesterday, that was why as fans tried to drown out interest in the images and reported any accounts that shared them. One use wrote, “the taylor swift ai images are insane. actually terrifying that they exist. please report + don’t give more attention to those tweets. some of these men really need to be locked in a cage and shipped off to mars or smth.”

MORE HERE

You May Also Like

1

Justin Timberlake Unveils Release Date for New Song
2

Prince Harry Drops Libel Case Against Daily Mail After Damaging Pretrial Ruling
3

Two Teen Girls Save A Couple From Drowning In Barbados
4

Raiders Turn To Antonio Pierce As Next Head Coach
5

Ryan Gosling Gushes On “The Girl Of My Dreams”