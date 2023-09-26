Social Media Helped This Influencer Pay For College

Bethany Werth was working overnight shifts at a nearby cheese factory in Wisconsin when she decided on a new plan to raise college money: Tik Tok. And she’s done pretty well!

She goes by the handle @thegirlwithmonolids and has managed to attract 75 thousand followers, while her makeup and beauty videos have garnered millions of “likes”. Her goal was $5000 a month to help supplements scholarships to Bethel University in Minnesota. She made $26,000 this summer!

It’s a growing trend as the influencer industry passed $16 BILLION last year!