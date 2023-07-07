Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Social Media Saved This Birthday Party When No One Showed Up

July 7, 2023 6:28AM AKDT
Share
Source: YouTube

It’s the saddest sight…a little girl sitting alone at a big decorated table for her 5-year-old daughter’s first birthday party, and no one showed up. Many classmates had RSVP they would come, but nobody did.

So Lex Fitzgerald posted this picture on social media as a “birthday bat signal” inviting anyone who wanted to come to join them, and within 15 minutes, people started showing up with presents!!  The place ended up PACKED and it ended up being the best party EVER!

You May Also Like

1

“Titanic” Director James Cameron Says There’s “No Excuse” For Titan Submersible Disaster
2

Attorney General Denies Whistleblower Claims Of Interference In Hunter Biden Investigation
3

Speaker McCarthy Supports Expunging Former President Trump’s Impeachments
4

Fans Sing For Lewis Capaldi When He Loses His Voice On Stage
5

This Guy Ended Up Getting A Private Flight After A Long Delay