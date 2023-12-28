Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Social Media’s Most Viral Trends of 2023

December 28, 2023 10:20AM AKST
What was viral in 2023?

The trending topics on social media in 2023 included Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, the #grimaceshake trend, and discussions about the ancient Roman Empire.
Viral trends ranged from lighthearted to serious, with examples such as videos of users superimposing their faces onto a Chinese spy balloon and TikTokers jokingly alleging that a McDonald’s shake was killing them.
Other trends included the “Roman Empire” trend, where partners were asked how often they think of ancient civilization…
@idkhowyoufoundmehe got so defensive😭😭 once a week is insane♬ original sound – ashley lance
The “Name a Woman” trend, where men were asked to name a woman.
Celebrities also used social media to address fans directly, apologize, and share updates. Trends also include the popularity of bite-sized charcuterie boards and livestreams of concerts.
What were your favorite trends of 2023?

