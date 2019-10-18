Soldotna High senior dies in morning highway car crash
SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) – A senior at Soldotna High School died in a morning car crash.
KSRM-radio reports Macie Schroeder-Dalebout died when her vehicle rolled on the Sterling Highway.
The crash occurred in icy conditions at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Mile 100.5. The crash was one of several on area roads.
Alaska State Troopers say Schroeder-Dalebout was the only person in the vehicle.
Soldotna High principal Tony Graham sent messages to parents advising them that counselors would be available for students.
