Soldotna High senior dies in morning highway car crash

Oct 17, 2019 @ 5:40pm

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) – A senior at Soldotna High School died in a morning car crash.

KSRM-radio reports Macie Schroeder-Dalebout died when her vehicle rolled on the Sterling Highway.

The crash occurred in icy conditions at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Mile 100.5. The crash was one of several on area roads.

Alaska State Troopers say Schroeder-Dalebout was the only person in the vehicle.

Soldotna High principal Tony Graham sent messages to parents advising them that counselors would be available for students.

Information from: KSRM-AM, http://www.radiokenai.com

