Some Alaska victim rights agencies expect budget cuts
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Some Alaska agencies that work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assault are expecting large budget cuts that may be go into effect when the fiscal year begins on July 1st. Alaska’s News Source reported Friday that Suzi Pearson is the director of the Abused Women’s Aid in Crisis group and says the State Council on Domestic Abuse and Sexual Assault announced potential cuts of up to 30%. The reductions are the result of federal funding cuts to the Victims of Crime Act program. Council Director Diane Casto says federal funds from $7.9 million in 2018 to a projected low of $2.6 million for 2021.