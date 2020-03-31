      Weather Alert

Some Instacart, Amazon workers strike as jobs get riskier

Mar 30, 2020 @ 5:44pm

NEW YORK (AP) — Some Instacart and Amazon warehouse workers have walked off the job to demand greater safeguards against the coronavirus, even as both companies are speed-hiring hundreds of thousands of new workers to handle a surge in delivery orders. The one-day strikes likely had a limited impact on consumers, but the unrest called attention to mounting discontent among low-wage workers who are on the front lines of the pandemic, serving the needs of those who can keep safe working from home. Whole Worker, a workers group for Whole Foods employees, is calling for a nationwide “sick out” on Wednesday.

