‘Some Like It Hot’ Leads Tony Award Nominations With 13 Nods

NEW YORK (AP) — “Some Like It Hot,” a musical adaptation of the cross-dressing movie comedy that starred Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, has waltzed away Tuesday with the most number of Tony Award nominations.

Three shows received nine nominations each: “& Juliet,” which reimagines “Romeo and Juliet” and adds some of the biggest pop hits of the past few decades, “New York, New York,” which combined two generations of Broadway royalty in John Kander and Lin-Manuel Miranda, and “Shucked,” a surprise lightweight musical comedy studded with corn puns.

“Kimberly Akimbo,” with Victoria Clark playing a teen who ages four times faster than the average human, rounds out the best musical category.

Ariana DeBose will host the June 11 awards celebration.