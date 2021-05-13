      Weather Alert

Some proms are back, with masks, testing and distancing

May 13, 2021 @ 7:30am

By MICHAEL CASEY and CEDAR ATTANASIO Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — A year after the pandemic canceled most proms, school districts around the country are considering whether they can once again hold the formal dance for seniors. Striking a balance between safety and fun, districts are requiring masks and booking outdoor venues like baseball stadiums or setting up tents. Some are requiring a negative test while others are encouraging attendees to get vaccinated. Still, there are plenty of districts that concluded proms remain too risky. School districts in Miami and El Paso cancelled their proms. In response, some parents and students are forging ahead anyways and organizing their own dances.

 

