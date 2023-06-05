Soon, living to 100 will be “the norm” for most people.

In fact, according to National Geographic, today’s 5-year-olds will likely live to age 100! And, there’s been a lot of speculation about what a future world full of centenarians will look like.

For example:

We’re already seeing a shift in the way we all work. Psychologist Laura Carstensen is the founding director of the Stanford Center on Longevity……and she says the traditional model of retiring around age 65 just won’t cut it, if retirement is going to last 30 years for most people! Because most older adults will want to remain active and productive for as long as possible.

That’s why more companies are already hiring – and retaining – older workers. And to prevent burnout, more employers are offering flexible work schedules, and extra time off, which will help keep an aging workforce healthy on the job well into their 80s and 90s!

We’ll also have to re-think our approach to education. Because right now, most adults stop going to school by age 23. But in a world full of centenarians, researchers say people will need to return to school every 10 to 15 years, to learn new skills and keep up with the latest technology. People will also have two or three careers in a lifetime and take sabbaticals between jobs.

So, the future of work is full of seniors citizens – who are babies right now.

