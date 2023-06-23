Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Speaker McCarthy Supports Expunging Former President Trump’s Impeachments

June 23, 2023 2:27PM AKDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy says he supports the idea of expunging the two impeachments of Donald Trump.

McCarthy’s remarks Friday come as two Trump congressional allies — Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Elise Stefanik of New York — introduce proposals to remove the historic charges.

No impeached president has ever had the charges against him expunged.

It shows the pressure McCarthy is under from his right flank.

The former president was impeached by the House on abuse of power charges in 2019 over pressuring Ukraine’s president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, and in 2021 over the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

He was acquitted both times in the Senate.

