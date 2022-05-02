      Weather Alert

Special Grand Jury Selected For Probe Into Former President Trump’s Election Actions In Georgia

May 2, 2022 @ 12:44pm

ATLANTA (AP) – A special grand jury has been selected for the investigation into whether former President Donald Trump and others tried illegally to influence the 2020 election in Georgia.

The investigation has been underway since early last year, and to help it along, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis requested a special grand jury with subpoena power to obtain testimony from people who’ve refused to cooperate otherwise.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney said “now it’s time for 26 members of our community to participate” in the investigation.

The special grand jury will be seated for up to a year beginning Monday.

You May Also Like
Fauci: U.S. In ‘A Different Moment’ But Pandemic Not Over
Dunleavy reiterates dividend push in session’s last weeks
Alaska House Republicans remove Eastman from caucus
Millions of bees used in pollination die in airline shipping
NCAA President Mark Emmert To Step Down
Connect With Us Listen To Us On