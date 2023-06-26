“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Back On Top Of The Box Office

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse was to top choice at the weekend box office in it’s fourth weekend, with $19.3 million. That brings its domestic total to $316 million in North America and $560 million worldwide. Pixar’s Elemental hung on to second place with $18.5 million in it’s second weekend, but it’s still the worst start in modern history for Pixar (it cost $200 million to make!)

The Flash suffered a massive 73% decline in its second weekend, earning just $15.3 million for third place finish. Wellness check on the DC movies because Black Adam lost 59% of the audience and Shazam! Fury Of The Gods fell off 69% after its debut, which both ended up losing money for the studio. Not many came to see Jennifer Lawrence’s raunchy comedy No Hard Feelings either, making just $15 million for fourth place.