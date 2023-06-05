Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

“Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse” Gets Second Biggest Opening Of The Year

June 5, 2023 5:16AM AKDT
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse raked in $120.5 million, well ahead of expectations for it’s first weekend out! That’s good enough for the second-biggest opening of the year and the third-biggest opening ever for an animated film. It helps that it’s gotten great reviews from critics and audiences.

The Little Mermaid landed at second place followed by a drastically different movie, The Boogeyman, based on a Stephen King story. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 passed up Fast X in its fifth weekend with another $10.2 million for a domestic total of $322.8 million and $780.1 million globally. Fast X still passed the $600 million mark around the world with a whopping $474.8 million in foreign ticket sales.

