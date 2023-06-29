Spielberg, Scorsese And Anderson Will Help Save Turner Classic Movies
If you saw #SaveTCM trending, you know Turner Classic Movies has been on the struggle bus with a week of leadership changes and layoffs that had the future of the cable channel uncertain.
So in swoops Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese Paul Thomas Anderson to save the day! The trio of acclaimed directors will help curate programming which stabilized plans for the future and even reversed course on some layoffs.
Warner Bros. execs said: “TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help steer the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time, Steven, Marty, and Paul.”