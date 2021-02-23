      Weather Alert

SPLC: At least 160 Confederate symbols taken down in 2020

Feb 23, 2021 @ 7:12am

By AARON MORRISON Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — At least 160 Confederate symbols were taken down or moved from public spaces in 2020. That’s according to a new count the Southern Poverty Law Center shared with The Associated Press ahead of releasing it. The law center, which keeps a raw count of nearly 2,100 statues, symbols, placards, buildings and public parks dedicated to the Confederacy, plans to release on Tuesday the latest figures from its “Whose Heritage?” database. It has been tracking a movement to take down the monuments since 2015, when a white supremacist entered a South Carolina church and killed nine Black parishioners.

 

