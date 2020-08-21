      Weather Alert

Spokesman: Work continues on Pebble Mine mitigation plan

Aug 20, 2020 @ 7:31pm

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A spokesperson for the company behind the proposed Pebble Mine says a key federal permitting decision on a proposed copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region could still be weeks away as work continues on mitigation plans. Mike Heatwole says the company is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to finalize a wetlands mitigation plan. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has said it could issue a permit, issue a permit with conditions or deny the permit request. Heatwole says given the work remaining, a final decision is not likely for “another month or so.”

