Mix 103.1 KMXS 103.1 Logo

Spout Off With Sabrina Carpenter!

February 15, 2023 8:14AM AKST
Share
Spout Off With Sabrina Carpenter!
sabrina carpenter spout podcast

Sabrina Carpenter is a multi-talented American actress, singer, and songwriter. She gained prominence for her role as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series “Girl Meets World” and has since appeared in several movies and TV shows.

We are excited to welcome Sabrina Carpenter as our special guest on the Spout Podcast with host Erik Zachary. In this episode, she spouts off on various topics, including her admiration for Rihanna, her love of trying out new accents, the challenges of cat pee, the importance of making your bed, and all sorts of nonsense. (Pun poorly forced and intended.)

She also shares stories from behind her album, “Emails I Can’t Send,” and the corresponding tour. From touring on Broadway in Mean Girls to countless Disney programs and Netflix movies, Sabrina Carpenter is officially a Hollywood centerpiece.

        

More about:
Spout
Spout Podcast

You May Also Like

1

Woman Faked Cancer To Get Donations On GoFundMe
2

The World’s Oldest Dog Is Over 30-Years-Old
3

Skull found in ’97 in remote Alaska belongs to New York man
4

The World’s Oldest Dog Is Over 30-Years-Old
5

“Groundhog Day” Movie Is 30 Years Old