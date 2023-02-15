Spout Off With Sabrina Carpenter!

sabrina carpenter spout podcast

Sabrina Carpenter is a multi-talented American actress, singer, and songwriter. She gained prominence for her role as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel series “Girl Meets World” and has since appeared in several movies and TV shows.

We are excited to welcome Sabrina Carpenter as our special guest on the Spout Podcast with host Erik Zachary. In this episode, she spouts off on various topics, including her admiration for Rihanna, her love of trying out new accents, the challenges of cat pee, the importance of making your bed, and all sorts of nonsense. (Pun poorly forced and intended.)

She also shares stories from behind her album, “Emails I Can’t Send,” and the corresponding tour. From touring on Broadway in Mean Girls to countless Disney programs and Netflix movies, Sabrina Carpenter is officially a Hollywood centerpiece.