Star Pet Of The Week – April 12, 2019

Clever boy! Jackson knows exactly where his ball is, but he needs a hand to get it… from under the couch. Thank you SherriH for submitting the great video.
Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week?
Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com
We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl and here on https://Tesh.com each week!

