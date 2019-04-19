Star Pet Of The Week – April 19, 2019

Sasha the cat of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, loves her daily vacuum! Her mom says she will even run towards it and lie down to get vacuumed! Thank you FabVik for submitting the adorable video of Sasha.

