Star Pet Of The Week – April 26, 2019

Look at Charlie jump! He really gets into watching TV, especially when he sees other dogs. He should be on AFV! Thank you for submitting the super cute video.

Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week?



Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com

We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl and here on https://Tesh.com each week!