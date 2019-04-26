Star Pet Of The Week – April 26, 2019

Look at Charlie jump! He really gets into watching TV, especially when he sees other dogs. He should be on AFV! Thank you for submitting the super cute video.
Want your pet to be our next Star Pet Of The Week?

Upload your adorable, quirky, lovable, funny pet videos to http://TeshVideos.com
We’ll feature the best ones on https://Facebook.com/johntesh, https://instagram.com/johntesh_ifyl and here on https://Tesh.com each week!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Do You Have To Eat After A Workout? Who’s Smarter: Big Dogs vs. Small Dogs Let Your Dog Sniff! Star Pet Of The Week – April 19, 2019 Are Your Allergies Flaring Up These Days? Spinal Disc Herniation
Comments